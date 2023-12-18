Travel advisories: Here's what Canadians should know this holiday season

The holiday travel season is officially underway, but before you embark on your highly anticipated trip, it’s important to take note of travel advisories issued by the Canadian government.

Global Affairs Canada says it analyzes trends and incidents affecting international travellers, monitors world events and collects updated reports from different sources to come up with its travel advice and advisories. They are available online at travel.gc.ca.

Patricia Marques, a travel industry expert and managing director of retail and travel call centres for CAA North & East Ontario, said she always recommends that people visit the website before they book a trip.

“The Canadian government issues those travel advisories to make sure that Canadians make informed decisions so they travel safely,” Marques told CTVNews.ca in a recent interview.

WHERE ADVISORIES ARE CURRENTLY IN PLACE

The guidance warns Canadians to exercise caution in certain places due to risks like crime, the threat of terrorism and unstable political conditions and to avoid some places altogether.

Some destinations also include regional advisories, meaning the risk level for travellers depends on a specific region of a given destination.

Currently, there are 21 destinations that are categorized as destinations where Canadians should “avoid all travel.” They include Russia, Ukraine, Yemen, Sudan, Iraq, Syria and Venezuela.

For example, travellers are advised to avoid all travel to Venezuela due to the “significant level of violent crime, the unstable political and economic situations and the decline in basic living conditions, including shortages of medication, gasoline and water.”

The travel advisory also notes the security environment is “volatile” at the border between Venezuela and Guyana due to an ongoing territorial dispute over the Guayana Esequiba region. The Canadian government is recommending that people do not discuss the dispute and to monitor local media to stay informed on the evolving situation.

There are nine destinations where Canadians are advised to “avoid non-essential travel.” Nigeria, Ethiopia, the Democratic Republic of Congo, as well as Israel, the West Bank and the Gaza Strip are some of those destinations.

In Israel, the West Bank and the Gaza Strip, for instance, officials say there are varying levels of risk depending on the region “due to the ongoing regional armed conflict and the unpredictable security situation.”

People are advised to avoid all travel to the Gaza Strip, avoid all travel to the parts of the Golan Heights that border Syria, east of Highway 98, and to avoid all travel within five kilometres of the border with Egypt, Lebanon and large parts of the West Bank.

Meanwhile, there are 92 destinations where Canadians are advised to “exercise a high degree of caution.” France, Egypt, China, Thailand, Brazil, Vietnam and Cuba are among those listed.

In Cuba, people are advised to exercise a high degree of caution due to shortages of basic necessities including food, medicine and fuel amid the decades-long U.S. trade embargo on the Caribbean country.

TRAVEL TIPS TO KEEP IN MIND

In addition to minding safety risks, it’s worth noting that travel insurance will not cover you if you’re going somewhere where a travel advisory is in place, Marques said.

“It's the most important thing that anybody can pack,” she said.

“Whether you're doing a road trip, or flying somewhere abroad, medical insurance is just essential because the cost of medical treatment abroad is quite a lot more than what we pay of course here in our system.”

Marques recommends emergency medical travel insurance to not just those travelling abroad, but also people travelling within Canada since certain kinds of treatment may be covered in one province or territory, but not elsewhere in the country.

If you’re unclear about what measures you should be taking before going to a specific destination, she also recommends using a certified travel consultant “who really knows the ins and outs.”

Another international travel tip to keep in mind? Make sure to register with Global Affairs Canada, Marques said, even if you're going to the United States or a Caribbean island, to let them know where you're going to be in case of an emergency or a conflict or natural disaster breaks out.

Marques stressed the importance of putting in time and energy to be thoroughly prepared for any trip.

“There's so many things and wonderful destinations that are out there, but be aware of where you're travelling, do the research before you go, make sure you have travel insurance to cover you.”