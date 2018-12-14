

The Canadian Press





SASKATOON - The Transportation Safety Board says people using remote, northern airports are at substantial and unnecessary risk because of a lack of proper equipment for de-icing planes.

The board reached that conclusion during its investigation into the crash of a West Wind Aviation plane just seconds after takeoff in Fond du Lac, Sask., last December.

The investigation found that the pilot took off with ice on the plane because de-icing equipment at the airport was inadequate.

The board surveyed more than 650 pilots flying to remote airports and nearly 40 per cent reported rarely or never being able to have their planes de-iced.

The board says the issue is widespread, recurrent and leaves passengers and crews exposed to unnecessary risk.

All 25 people on the West Wind plane were injured in the crash -- nine seriously -- and 19-year-old Arson Fern Jr. later died in hospital.