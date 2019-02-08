Transport minister orders trains to use handbrakes
A train derailment is shown near Field, B.C., Monday, Feb. 4, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, February 8, 2019 6:17PM EST
Canada's transport minister has ordered the use of handbrakes on all trains stopped on mountain slopes following a deadly derailment earlier this week.
Marc Garneau says in a statement it's a precaution until the cause of the derailment is determined.
He says the order takes effect immediately and will remain in place as long as necessary.
A Vancouver-bound train with 112 grain cars was parked with its air brakes engaged on a grade east of Field, B.C., when it started moving on its own early Monday.
The train sped up to well over the limit before 99 cars and two locomotives hurtled off the tracks.
Three employees with Canadian Pacific Railway were killed.
