

The Canadian Press





SURREY, B.C. -- A transit officer who was shot on a SkyTrain platform in Surrey, B.C., on Wednesday has been released from hospital while the search continues for the suspected gunman.

Const. Josh Harms of the Metro Vancouver Transit Police sustained serious but non-life threatening injuries after RCMP say he approached the man on the platform who responded with gunfire.

Transit police say in a media release that the 27-year-old Harms was released from hospital late Wednesday evening and will be meeting with specialists to determine the extent of his injuries and treatment options.

The suspected gunman has not been arrested despite an overnight manhunt and police continue to check vehicles driving through the area.

RCMP say the Scott Road transit station reopened Thursday and trains are moving again, following an extended closure because of the incident.

People who didn't live in the Bridgeview neighbourhood surrounding the station were being asked to stay away.

On Wednesday night, police released video and still shots of the suspect, who is described as in his 20s, with dark skin, a dark stubble goatee and moustache.

Police say the man was last seen wearing a blue hoodie and white Nike-brand runners with a large black "swoosh."

"Area residents can resume their regular activities, however they should remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity by calling 911," the police release said.

Harms has worked as a transit police officer for three years and officials said Wednesday that he was in good spirits and was expected to make a full recovery.

"He is a well respected, exemplary young police officer," transit police said in a media release.

Police departments from across B.C. sent best wishes to him via social media on Wednesday and Premier John Horgan also tweeted a message.

"My thoughts are with injured .Surrey Const. Joshua Harms, who was shot this evening in the line of duty. I'm relieved to hear he is OK and in good spirits," Horgan said.

As many as 80 officers were assigned to the case Wednesday as RCMP Assistant Commissioner Dwayne McDonald warned that the public could be at risk.

A dedicated tip line was opened Thursday for the public to report any information that could assist the investigation, the news release said.