

CTVNews.ca Staff





After Gabrielle Bouchard was chosen as the new president of the Federation des femmes du Quebec, she faced swift public backlash questioning her leadership ability because she is a transgender woman.

Bouchard ran for the position unopposed and was elected as president in November. In the weeks since, she has defended her right to lead the organization.

“People are saying I can’t represent people because my own experience might be somewhat different,” she told CTV’s Your Morning on Wednesday. “It presumes there is one specific experience that is shared by all women, which is not necessarily the case. My role is not necessarily to do that either. My role is not to represent my own experience or my own identity, but rather to make sure that I listen to the voices of the members of the federation.”

If anything, Bouchard said she believes she’s better equipped to carry out the federation’s motto of “Equality for all women and equality between all women” because she will be able to recognize marginalized women, having been marginalized herself.

“For me, feminism is to make sure that nobody is left behind,” Bouchard said. “Although my own experience has been a lot less difficult than, for example black trans women or sex workers who are also trans, by any stretch of the imagination my experience was still difficult so it will help me leave nobody behind.”

Bouchard said she’s looking forward to her mandate as president of the federation and working with other members to work towards their objectives.

“We want to work towards a better society where equal chances and equal opportunity will be for all,” she said.