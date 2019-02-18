

The Canadian Press





DEER LAKE, N.L. -- Police have closed part of the Trans-Canada Highway in western Newfoundland due to a large pileup involving roughly a dozen vehicles including two tractor trailers.

RCMP spokeswoman Glenda Power says the accident happened in white-out conditions at about 10:20 a.m. local time today near Birchy Narrows.

She says it wasn't yet clear if anyone was injured, but that two tractor trailers and about 10 to 12 vehicles were involved.

Paramedics, fire crews and police were on scene.

Environment Canada issued a weather warning for the Deer Lake-Humber Valley area, indicating there could be snow squalls and blowing snow.

Power said the highway is the only main route going through the area, which will likely cause traffic delays.