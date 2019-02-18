Trans-Canada Highway closed in N.L. after multi-vehicle pileup
RCMP file photo.
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, February 18, 2019 11:42AM EST
DEER LAKE, N.L. -- Police have closed part of the Trans-Canada Highway in western Newfoundland due to a large pileup involving roughly a dozen vehicles including two tractor trailers.
RCMP spokeswoman Glenda Power says the accident happened in white-out conditions at about 10:20 a.m. local time today near Birchy Narrows.
She says it wasn't yet clear if anyone was injured, but that two tractor trailers and about 10 to 12 vehicles were involved.
Paramedics, fire crews and police were on scene.
Environment Canada issued a weather warning for the Deer Lake-Humber Valley area, indicating there could be snow squalls and blowing snow.
Power said the highway is the only main route going through the area, which will likely cause traffic delays.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- Electoral reform: All eyes turn to tiny P.E.I. as issue put to voters
- Toronto police seize drugs, guns in raids, arrest one man
- Dog removed in 'serious and disturbing' animal cruelty case is recovering
- Trans-Canada Highway closed in N.L. after multi-vehicle pileup
- Police renew appeal for information about man missing since 1992