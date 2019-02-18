Trans-Canada Highway closed after pileup involving 15 vehicles, trucks
DEER LAKE, N.L. -- Part of the Trans-Canada Highway in western Newfoundland was closed Monday after a pileup involving 15 vehicles, including three tractor trailers.
RCMP spokeswoman Glenda Power said the accident happened in white-out conditions at about 10:20 a.m. local time near Birchy Narrows.
The Mounties said six people were taken to hospital with injuries, including two who were seriously hurt.
Tow trucks were battling strong winds and white-outs as they worked to remove vehicles from the scene.
Photos of the pileup showed heavily damaged vehicles off the road, some pinned underneath other vehicles.
Deer Lake Fire Rescue was asking people to avoid the area -- a main route -- as emergency crews worked to clear vehicles from the scene.
Environment Canada had issued a weather warning for the Deer Lake-Humber Valley area Monday, indicating there could be snow squalls and blowing snow.
