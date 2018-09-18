Traffic 'scarecrow' used to prevent speeding in B.C.
A Coquitlam RCMP officer, left, poses next to a life-sized, metal poster-board of an RCMP officer, in this undated handout photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, RCMP
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, September 18, 2018 5:41PM EDT
COQUITLAM, B.C. -- The RCMP is borrowing an idea from the United Kingdom by using a cut-out of a police officer to try and slow down traffic in Coquitlam, B.C.
The Mounties have dubbed the life-sized figure "Constable Scarecrow," which will be used on roads in the community in a pilot project for the next two months.
The metal poster cut-out shows a police officer in a bright yellow RCMP jacket holding up a laser speed-reader.
Sgt. Quentin Frewing says in a news release similar cut-outs have been used in the U.K. but the Mounties "haven't seen it used here in combination with scientific monitoring."
Frewing says it's "a low-cost, good-humoured way" to improve the police presence that might also make people think twice about speeding.
The Mounties are not revealing the exact locations where the cut-out will be used, saying several problem speeding locations will be a likely priority.
