

CTVNews.ca Staff with files from Mike Arsalides





A Gatineau family narrowly escaped injury Friday morning after a tractor-trailer crashed into their home while they were making breakfast.

The tractor-trailer crashed into the home around 7:30 a.m., taking out a wall, the chimney, and a kitchen window.

"I heard my mom calling my name saying we had to go out," said Sandrine David-Valin, who was in her bedroom at the time of the crash.

It took crews more than six hours to remove the tractor-trailer from the home, while investigators collected evidence on scene.

Investigators say it’s unclear what cause the crash and charges are not expected to be laid against the driver of the truck.

Though the family is thankful no one was injured, the crash caused one of the walls of the home to buckle, leaving the structural integrity of the building in question.

"Dad is OK, mom is OK, I'm OK, my sister is OK, but still it's sad,” said David-Valin.