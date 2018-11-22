Tractor trailer collision shuts down Highway 401 near Kingston
A collision involving a tractor trailer and a car shut down a stretch of Highway 401 in both directions near Kingston, Ont. on Thursday afternoon. (Source: Cristiano Vilela)
CTVNews.ca Staff
Published Thursday, November 22, 2018 4:42PM EST
A collision involving a tractor trailer and a car shut down a stretch of Highway 401 in both directions near Kingston, Ont. on Thursday afternoon.
The Ontario Provincial Police said that it is investigating the collision, which occurred just east of Odessa.
It’s unclear if anyone was injured.
Highway 401 is closed in both directions between County Road 6 and Highway 38 in both directions.
ROAD CLOSURE: #Hwy401 between 38 Hwy & County Rd 6 closed in both directions #Odessa #Napanee. EDR is in place. ^kw— OPPCommunicationsER (@OPP_COMM_ER) November 22, 2018
