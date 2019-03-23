Tractor-trailer bursts into flames in Calgary crash; two injured
Wreckage of a semi tractor-trailer is seen in the centre median of Stoney Trail on Saturday, March 23, 2019.
CTVNews.ca Staff, with files from CTV Calgary
Published Saturday, March 23, 2019 6:28PM EDT
Last Updated Saturday, March 23, 2019 6:48PM EDT
Two people are in hospital after a tractor-trailer in Calgary crashed into a concrete median and burst into flames.
Calgary police said the tractor-trailer was travelling on Stoney Trail near Country Hills Blvd. around 11 a.m. when it hit a large overhead sign and lost control. It then crashed into a concrete median and caught fire.
A man and a woman were inside the truck at the time of the crash, police said.
"Upon impact, the semi caught on fire and a passenger was ejected and the driver was able to climb out," said acting Sergeant Jason Van Dorp.
Emergency Medical Services said the two victims were taken to hospital. Both are in serious but non-life-threatening condition.
The force of the impact completely demolished the truck.
Police described the scene as a “significant size” with thick clouds of black smoke billowing from the vehicle. Fire crews were called to the scene and extinguished the blaze.
Police closed Stoney Trail, both the northbound and southbound lanes, while they investigated. Crews were on site to clean the highway of debris.
