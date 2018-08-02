

A German tourist visiting Canada was airlifted to hospital after apparently being shot in the head while driving near Morley, Alta.

Alberta RCMP are investigating the incident, which happened just before noon Thursday and left three family members in the 60-year-old man’s car with minor injuries when he drove off the road and struck a pole. The man sustained what officials said “appears to be a head wound from a firearm.”

“The male was in a vehicle, driving west on Highway 1A when he received this injury, causing his vehicle to leave the roadway,” said the news release, also stating that the man was “visiting Canada.”

The man was driving near the rodeo grounds of the Stoney Nakoda First Nation when he was shot. He was taken to a Calgary hospital by air ambulance, but was conscious and talking at the time. RCMP are conducting collision analysis and have Police Dog Services on the scene about 60-kilometres from Calgary near Morley. Officials said a “smaller black sedan may be involved,” but are seeking witnesses to the incident to learn more.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Cochrane RCMP at 403-851-8000.

