Tourism Vancouver hopes a visit from Chinese reality stars will lure tourists from one of the fastest-growing traveller markets on the planet, by pitching potential visitors from China on all the winter activities they can enjoy ahead of the 2022 Winter Games in Beijing.

The organization has enlisted reality stars Tao Guo and his son, 10-year-old Patrick, for a new tourism video touting Vancouver’s winter sports to people in China. The two are hugely popular back home, where they appeared on a father-son reality TV show that drew as many as 75 million viewers per episode. They also boast millions of followers on China’s social media channels.

The video from Tourism Vancouver shows the Guos enjoying all the winter excitement the city has to offer, such as attending a hockey game, going snowboarding and riding a dogsled.

“I’ve never actually seen a hockey match before,” Patrick, 10, told CTV Vancouver.

His father Tao said he is excited to share the sport with China.

“I know Canada is extremely good at hockey, and I hope my son will learn more about hockey when he goes home and (will) come here to compete,” he said through a translator.

Tao Guo is a major star in China, and a significant figure to put forward in a tourism ad targeting the country.

Ty Speer, president and CEO of Tourism Vancouver, says the Guo video is all part of an effort to captivate Chinese visitors ahead of the 2022 Winter Olympics, which will be hosted in Beijing.

“The Chinese outbound traveller is the No. 1 growing segment in the world,” he told CTV Vancouver. “That’s a lot of people for us to potentially taping into and say, ‘You can come experience that in Vancouver.’”