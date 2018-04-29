Tory, Wynne to attend vigil for victims of Toronto van attack
Tributes are seen on a memorial at Yonge St. and Finch Ave. in Toronto on Thursday, April 26, 2018 for the victims of Monday's deadly van attack. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston
The Canadian Press
Published Sunday, April 29, 2018 8:11AM EDT
TORONTO - The city of Toronto will hold a vigil this evening for the victims of Monday's deadly van attack in North York that killed 10 people and injured 16.
Premier Kathleen Wynne and Mayor John Tory plan to attend the event, which will be held at Mel Lastman Square near the site of the attack beginning at 7 p.m.
Sections of Yonge Street will also be shutdown as attendees take part in what's being billed as a walk of "healing and solidarity" before the vigil.
Tory tweeted about the event on Saturday, saying it will be a chance for Toronto to show the world how it responds to tragedy.
Organizers are urging attendees to use public transportation, as road closures and limited parking may cause problems for drivers.
Police recently released the identities of all 10 people who died in the incident.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- Serial child abuser Karl Toft dies from lung cancer
- Ontario PCs announce tax rebate for up to $6,750 of child-care costs
- Tory, Wynne to attend vigil for victims of Toronto van attack
- Tiny-home communities planned for homeless Canadian veterans
- B.C.'s bitumen dispute likely to end up at Supreme Court: lawyers