In the wake of a deadly shooting in Toronto’s Greektown, celebrities, sports teams and politicians have been sharing messages of strength, support and resilience on social media, with the hashtag #TorontoStrong trending on Twitter.

Police have yet to determine what led a 29-year-old man to open fire on a busy Toronto street on Sunday night, killing an 18-year-old woman and a 10-year-old girl and injuring 13 others.

The suspect was later found dead.

The hashtag was trending on Twitter earlier this year, after a man mowed down pedestrians with a van on Yonge St., killing 10 people and injuring 13.

Here is a snapshot of the reaction:

Sports teams and athletes

Celebrities

Politicians