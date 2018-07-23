

In the wake of a deadly shooting in Toronto’s Greektown, celebrities, sports teams and politicians have been sharing messages of strength, support and resilience on social media, with the hashtag #TorontoStrong trending on Twitter.

Police have yet to determine what led a 29-year-old man to open fire on a busy Toronto street on Sunday night, killing an 18-year-old woman and a 10-year-old girl and injuring 13 others.

The suspect was later found dead.

The hashtag was trending on Twitter earlier this year, after a man mowed down pedestrians with a van on Yonge St., killing 10 people and injuring 13.

Here is a snapshot of the reaction:

Sports teams and athletes

Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims, their loved ones and everyone affected by yesterday’s tragic incident. Thank you to our city’s first responders. #TorontoStrong pic.twitter.com/IhFLAOWPAa — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) July 23, 2018

We stand together with our fellow Torontonians in the face of this senseless attack on our city. Our best wishes & support go out to the Danforth community & anyone affected at this time.



We're grateful to all the brave citizens & First Responders who acted so selflessly. — Toronto Raptors (@Raptors) July 23, 2018

Thoughts and prayers with everyone involved in the tragedy. The city stands behind you #TorontoStrong — Nazem Kadri (@43_Kadri) July 23, 2018

Our thoughts and support are with all those affected by yesterday’s events here in our city.



To the city’s incredible first responders, we thank you for your tireless work last night and every night. #TorontoStrong — Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs) July 23, 2018

Shocked and saddened to hear about the shooting on the Danforth. Thoughts go out to the loved ones of those affected. When one of us is hurting, we all are. #TorontoStrong — Mitchell Marner (@Marner93) July 23, 2018

Our thoughts and support are with those impacted by the tragic acts of violence committed in our city last night.



Today and every day, we remain #TorontoStrong — Toronto FC (@torontofc) July 23, 2018

Woke up and heard about the mass shooting here in our amazing city! Really sad by the news and for everyone that was involved. Prayers go out to the victims and their families! #TorontoStrong — Kevin Pillar (@KPILLAR4) July 23, 2018

With what’s going on in the world Hold the ones you love dearest to you closer and never lose hope ♥️���� #ThoughtsAndPrayers #TorontoStrong — Gabrielle Daleman (@gabby_daleman) July 23, 2018

Celebrities

Another night of senseless loss and brutality in my home town. Praying that some of these reported injuries from the shooting don’t turn into fatalities. Thank you to all the officers and doctors working hard tonight to deal with the aftermath. #danforth — Patrick J Adams (@halfadams) July 23, 2018

“This is where we used to live.” For 25 years. And it’s where my kids live. What an awful, violent year for Toronto. #Danforth — steven page (@stevenpage) July 23, 2018

We just got off stage tonight in Toronto and heard the news about the shooting on Danforth. Sending all our love to those affected. — Arcade Fire (@arcadefire) July 23, 2018

Sending good thoughts to the people of Danforth! ❤️ — William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) July 23, 2018

We love you, Toronto. We are by your side. https://t.co/wANNxKKH9m — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) July 23, 2018

Politicians

My thoughts are with everyone affected by the terrible tragedy on the Danforth last night in Toronto, and may the injured make a full recovery. The people of Toronto are strong, resilient and brave - and we’ll be there to support you through this difficult time. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) July 23, 2018

The shooting on the Danforth is heartbreaking and disturbing. Thank you @TorontoPolice and @TorontoMedics for your immediate response which undoubtedly helped save lives. The prayers of my family and the whole @CPC_HQ team are with the victims and their loved ones. #TorontoStrong — Andrew Scheer (@AndrewScheer) July 23, 2018

My heart breaks for our city of Toronto right now



totally devastated by the news out of the Danforth



our hearts are with all those impacted by the horrific shooting, along with all first responders after this tragic violence — Jagmeet Singh (@theJagmeetSingh) July 23, 2018

Tonight, a despicable act has been perpetrated on the Danforth in our city. On behalf of all Toronto residents, I am outraged that someone has unleashed such a terrible attack on our city and people innocently enjoying a Sunday evening. — John Tory (@TorontosMayor) July 23, 2018

My heart goes out to the victims and loved ones of the horrific act of gun violence in Toronto. Thank you to all the first responders for acting quickly to help everyone affected. — Doug Ford (@fordnation) July 23, 2018