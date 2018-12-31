Toronto-Zurich flight diverted to N.L. due to unruly passenger
The tail of an Air Canada Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner aircraft is seen at a hangar at the Toronto Pearson International Airport in Mississauga, Ont., on February 9, 2017. (THE CANADIAN PRESS / Mark Blinch)
CTVNews.ca Staff
Published Monday, December 31, 2018 12:54PM EST
A flight from Canada to Switzerland was diverted and delayed due to the actions of an allegedly unruly passenger.
The plane took off from Pearson International Airport in Mississauga, Ont., Sunday evening, bound for Zurich.
It made an unscheduled landing at St. John’s International Airport about 2.5 hours later. Const. James Cadigan of the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary says police officers were called to meet the diverted Air Canada flight “due to an intoxicated and disruptive passenger.”
A 29-year-old man was arrested on the plane without incident, Cadigan said. He faces a charge of causing a disturbance.
According to Air Canada, the plane refuelled and continued on to Zurich following the man’s arrest. Its 287 remaining passengers landed in Switzerland about three hours behind schedule.
