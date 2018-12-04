

CTVNews.ca Staff





A Toronto woman with post-traumatic stress disorder says she’s relieved to be reunited with her dog after police tracked down the stolen pet.

Jamie Aitchinson’s dog, Ottis, was tied up to a bike rack in the city’s east end on Friday. Security camera footage shows a man and woman approach Ottis, pet him and untie his leash. Witnesses said they saw a group of people load the dog into a car.

Aitchinson left the dog outside for about an hour while she ran errands inside a shopping centre.

Police called Aitchinson on Sunday night to inform her that the dog had been found inside an apartment. Learning that her dog was safe and sound, Aitchinson said, was a huge weight off her shoulders.

“It was amazing,” she said.

Aitchinson said she’s had the three-year-old dog since he was eight weeks old. She said Ottis helps her cope with symptoms of post-traumatic stress disorder, which stem from the murder of her roommate seven years ago.

Aitchinson said police were able to track down Ottis after receiving a number of tips.

With a report from CTV Toronto