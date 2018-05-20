Toronto woman dead after canoe tips over on Lake Couchiching in Orillia, Ont.
The Canadian Press
Published Sunday, May 20, 2018 6:03PM EDT
ORILLIA, Ont. - Provincial police say a 25-year-old woman from Toronto is dead after the canoe she was in flipped over on a lake in Orillia, Ont.
Emergency crews responded to the incident at around noon today and transported the woman to hospital, where she was pronounced dead.
A second woman who was in the same canoe was cleared medically at the scene.
Police say both of the women, who were 100 metres offshore on Lake Couchiching, were not wearing life jackets.
They're reminding the public to always wear a personal flotation device when on the water.
The victim's name is being held until next of kin are notified and a post-mortem is completed.
