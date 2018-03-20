

The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- A 27-year-old Toronto woman is the victim of what police are describing as a murder-suicide in the city.

Police say they were called to a condo building in the north end of the city on March 6 and found a 30-year-old man dead on a balcony.

After a further search, they say they found a woman inside a unit with obvious signs of trauma.

She was treated for injuries, but ultimately died.

Police characterize the case as a murder-suicide and have listed 27-year-old Essozinam Assali as the city's 10th homicide victim of the year.

They have identified the 30-year-old man as Onoseta Oribhabor of Edmonton.

Police describe the deaths as a domestic incident and say no other suspects are being sought.

Ontario has seen an unusually high number of domestic-related deaths since the beginning of the year.

Gender-based violence experts have documented more than a dozen cases of women or their family members killed by past or present intimate partners.