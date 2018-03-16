

Jackie Dunham, CTVNews.ca





A judge has ruled that a Toronto neurosurgeon charged with killing his physician wife will have to stand trial.

Dr. Mohammed Shamji, 40, is charged with first-degree murder and committing an indignity to human remains.

The body of Dr. Elana Fric-Shamji was discovered stuffed in a suitcase on the side of the road in Kleinburg, Ont., north of Toronto, more than a year ago.

Police believe the 40-year-old mother of three young children was murdered in her home on either Nov. 30, 2016 or Dec. 1, 2016. An autopsy revealed Fric-Shamji died of strangulation and blunt force trauma.

Shamji was arrested the day after his wife’s body was found.

On Friday morning, Shamji appeared in front of a judge in a North York courtroom to hear the ruling. The judge said the date for the trial will be set in April.

Shamji has been in custody since his arrest. He was refused bail in August.

None of the allegations has been tested in court.

With files from CP24