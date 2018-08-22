

CTVNews.ca Staff





From torrential downpours to post-storm rainbows, Toronto’s latest blast of wet weather provided no shortage of opportunities photos and videos.

Tuesday brought Toronto its third rainstorm in two weeks, causing highway ramp closures and reports of damage across the city.

Environment Canada says approximately 40 mm of rainfall had been recorded at Toronto’s airports by 2 a.m. Wednesday. Some communities northwest of the city, including Mount Forest and Mono, reported more than 70 mm of precipitation.

Toronto normally receives about 80 mm of rainfall in all of August. Tuesday’s storm brought the city’s total for the month to nearly 190 mm, with 10 days remaining.

There were a number of reports of downed trees and power lines, as well as a hydro pole being snapped in two after being struck by lightning on Highfield Road, north of Dundas Street East. Hydro outages were also reported, with approximately 1,000 people in Brampton being without power at one point.

A large tree was toppled on King Street West near Roncesvalles Avenue, blocking the sidewalk once it fell.

Although police reported no major storm-related incidents on Toronto’s roadways, flooding was reported on several major roads and highways. A ramp to the Don Valley Parkway was closed for a period of time.

Flooding was also blamed for the cancellation of a concert at The Drake Hotel.

With files from CTV Toronto and The Canadian Press

Look out #Toronto just jumped into a cab at Queens Quay STORM is a brewing over the lake! @CP24 @wxTO pic.twitter.com/I3endYcAVT — BKC (He/Him/His)����������️‍�� (@BrienKConvery) August 21, 2018

Just the third biblical rainfall in the last few weeks. I'm sure parts of the core will flood again. Yeah, no climate change here. #Toronto #Weather pic.twitter.com/2yc2bzXXb4 — Nick B (@bougioni) August 21, 2018