

The Canadian Press





TORONTO - An overnight shooting in Toronto has left two men dead and two others in hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Toronto police say the four men, all reportedly in their 20s, were found in a car at about 1 a.m. in the city's northwest area.

Two of the men were pronounced dead at the scene.

No names have been released, nor have police said if a suspect or suspects are being sought.

The police Homicide Squad is investigating.