Toronto shooting leaves 2 men dead, 2 more with life-threatening injuries
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, January 19, 2018 3:27AM EST
TORONTO - An overnight shooting in Toronto has left two men dead and two others in hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Toronto police say the four men, all reportedly in their 20s, were found in a car at about 1 a.m. in the city's northwest area.
Two of the men were pronounced dead at the scene.
No names have been released, nor have police said if a suspect or suspects are being sought.
The police Homicide Squad is investigating.
