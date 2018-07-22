

CTVNews.ca Staff





Gunfire rang out along a busy Toronto street Sunday night leaving three people dead, including the alleged shooter.

Toronto police say 14 people were shot in total. According to the province’s Special Investigations Unit, two people were killed by a man who “fired shots at groups of people several times” while walking along Danforth Avenue.

Toronto Police Chief Mark Saunders told reporters that police received a call shortly after 10 p.m. Sunday about a shooting near Danforth and Logan Avenues in Toronto’s east-end Greektown neighbourhood. The area has many restaurants, cafes and shops and is busy with pedestrians on summer nights.

Police caught up with the man on nearby Bowden Street. The SIU says shots were exchanged and the man ran back to Danforth, where he was found dead.

Multiple witnesses told Toronto’s breaking news station CP24 that they heard anywhere between a dozen and 20 shots. One man said the shooter was dressed in black and wore a hat.

John Tulloch said he and his brother had just gotten out of their car on Danforth when he heard about 20 to 30 gunshots.

“We just ran. We saw people starting to run so we just ran,” he said told the Canadian Press.

Other witnesses described complete chaos as the suspect repeatedly fired his gun. Some social media users posted videos online in which shots can be heard along Danforth Avenue. One brief, chilling video appeared to show the suspect firing his gun.

Saunders told reporters that a handgun was used in the shooting. He did not elaborate on how the suspect died, but said that there was an “exchange of fire” with police.

Saunders said it’s too early to say what motivated the shooting.

“I’m looking at absolutely every single possible motive,” Saunders said.

He encouraged any witnesses who had not yet spoken to police to come forward with any information, photos or videos they may have.

Toronto Mayor John Tory, who joined Saunders on the scene in the early hours of Monday morning, called the shooting a “despicable act.”

“On behalf of all Toronto residents, I am outraged that someone has unleashed such a terrible attack on our city and people innocently enjoying a Sunday evening,” Tory said in a statement.

“This is a tragedy and on behalf of all Toronto residents, we are extending our prayers to all the innocent people attacked tonight, their families and their friends."

Mary Fragedakis, the city councillor for Toronto-Danford, took to Twitter to thank first responders and offer her thoughts for the victims.

"Here on the Danforth tonight, my heart and prayers go out to the victims and their loved ones. Words cannot express my sadness over this despicable act. Thanks to all the first responders and medical teams," she wrote.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford thanked first responders for their work to treat victims.

"My heart goes out to the victims and loved ones of the horrific act of gun violence in Toronto. Thank you to all the first responders for acting quickly to help everyone affected," he tweeted.

With files from the Canadian Press

