

CTVNews.ca Staff





Faisal Hussain likely got the gun he used to shoot 15 people on a busy Toronto street from a “gang-related source,” according to a person familiar with the case.

CP24 safety specialist Cam Woolley says a police source has told him the semi-automatic handgun used in the shooting is illegal in Canada and was originally from the United States. American authorities are helping track the gun’s exact origin.

Hussain opened fire on Danforth Avenue in Toronto Sunday night, killing two people and wounding 13 others.

The shooting has set off a debate about gun control in Canada’s largest city and across the country. Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale has said that the federal government was already considering changes to Canada’s gun laws prior to Sunday’s attack.

