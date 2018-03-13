Toronto's Ryerson University investigating possible bed bugs in class
The Canadian Press
TORONTO - A downtown Toronto university says it is investigating reports of possible bed bugs in one of its classrooms.
Ryerson University says it is assessing the room and notes that students have been helpful in bringing their concerns forward.
The university's assessment comes after a student newspaper published a report of insects found inside tables in one classroom.
Jacob Dube, a student who worked on the piece published in the Eyeopener, says students have been reporting possible bed bug sightings in one specific Ryerson classroom since December.
On Monday evening, Dube says he and several other student reporters decided to investigate for themselves and found several insects inside holes in large tables in the classroom.
Dube said the newspaper sent photographs of the insects to five exterminators, who all said the insects were bed bugs.
