Toronto's Greektown killer an 'emotionally disturbed' loner: police documents
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, September 20, 2018 5:09PM EDT
TORONTO -- Police documents released Thursday describe the man who went on a shooting rampage in Toronto's Greektown as an emotionally disturbed loner.
The documents also indicate that Faisal Hussain was not particularly religious and likely not ideologically motivated.
Hussain shot and killed two people and injured 13 others on July 22 in the shooting along the city's east-end Danforth Avenue.
He then shot himself dead.
The rampage shocked the city and sparked outpourings of grief.
The documents released today were drawn up by police in support of obtaining search warrants.
