

The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- All lanes of Toronto's Don Valley Parkway in the city's east end were reopened Friday morning after the busy highway was completely shut down overnight because of flooding.

Police, who warned Thursday that water levels in the adjacent Don River were rising due to rain and a rapid snow melt, had also closed a section of nearby Bayview Ave. in both directions just before 1 a.m.

Northbound lanes on the DVP were reopened at about 5:30 a.m., and the southbound lanes following at about 6:15 a.m.

Several hours of rain combined with a quick snow melt due to warm temperatures followed on the heels of lengthy cold snap through the holiday season.

Environment Canada said the rain that continued into Friday morning was expected to change to a dusting of snow later in the day as temperatures fall.

It was about 12 degrees Celsius before sunrise, but the temperature was expected to drop to around the freezing mark later in the day, then plunge to around minus 11 for the weekend.