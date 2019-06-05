

Adam Frisk, CTVNews.ca Staff





The Toronto Raptors are ready to continue the team’s historic NBA finals run, but it appears the team took the wrong bridge to get to Oakland before taking on the Golden State Warriors.

Just hours before tip-off on Wednesday night, the folks behind the Raptors’ social media accounts tweeted out a fancy illustration of Canada’s lone basketball team standing on a bridge.

“Crossed the bridge. Ready for battle,” reads the tweet.

Problem is, judging by the illustration, the Raptors crossed the wrong bridge. The illustration shows what appears to be the Golden Gate Bridge, the iconic San Francisco suspension bridge that connects the city and Marin County.

As many on social media were quick to point out, the Raptors would have crossed the Bay Bridge, a double-decker bridge that connects the city to Oakland.

“Yeah that bridge won’t take you to Oakland unfortunately. Please do win tonight though,” reads a comment.

“Did they move the game to Santa Rosa and not say anything?” reads another.

Needless to say, despite the social media gaffe, the Raptors did arrive at Oracle Arena in Oakland well ahead of the start of Game 3 and most likely took the correct bridge to get there.

Here’s a look at more social media reaction:

You seem lost and it's not even the 3rd quarter yet... pic.twitter.com/uRgZOLAmuG — Phin Barnes (@phineasb) June 5, 2019

If y’all take the Golden Gate Bridge, it’ll take at least 2.5 hours in traffic to make it to Oracle....KD will be back by then — Kevin Liao (@KevinLiao_) June 6, 2019

Try this one. We dont want any excuses pic.twitter.com/v6bs1c9FCX — Dr. Funkinstein��‍☠️ (@ValerianRootS) June 5, 2019

Yeah that bridge won’t take you to Oakland unfortunately. Please do win tonight though pic.twitter.com/KXcxGIgzV6 — Edgar Legarreta (@Nelli47SLB) June 5, 2019

Did they move the game to Santa Rosa and not say anything? — Gary Renard (@BigGaryR) June 5, 2019