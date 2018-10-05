

CTVNews.ca Staff





A principal at a Toronto elementary school is facing an assault charge after a playground incident with a student last month.

Toronto police said the incident at Chester Elementary School in the East York area of Toronto happened on Sept. 19 and was reported to authorities a week later. Police said they received reports that a nine-year-old was fighting with another child when the principal intervened.

According to police, the child began to spit at the principal and was becoming violent. The principal initially wrapped his arms around the student to restrain him but then the situation escalated, police said.

“Allegedly, the child began to throw objects and he allegedly spat on the principal,” Toronto Police Const. Allyson Douglas-Cook told CP24.

“The child was actually shoved to the ground and the principal then stomped on the child allegedly, and kicked the child.”

Douglas-Cook said the parent of the child reported the altercation to the Children’s Aid Society, which then contacted police. Police say that the child’s arm was injured.

In a letter sent to parents and obtained by CTV Toronto, the Toronto District School Board (TDSB) said the principal has been placed on home assignment, where he will remain “pending outcome of the matter.”

“While it is important to remember that laying criminal charges does not constitute guilt, and that a person is innocent until proven otherwise in a court of law, we also cannot and do not take these allegations lightly. The safety of students is a top priority at the TDSB and we are committed to enforcing policies about their well-being,” reads the letter from School Superintendent Lisa Giannotta.

“We know that this situation may be upsetting for some students and will ensure that supports are in place for them. TDSB staff is available to the school to help students with any questions or concerns they might have.”

According to sources at the school, the child involved has behavioural issues and has been physical with other students and teachers in the past. A source told CTV Toronto that the child punched the principal during the incident.

The TDSB has identified the principal as Sean Hume.

He was charged with assault on Wednesday and appeared in court that day, police said.

Hume was also a volunteer with Scouts Canada, John Petitti, the executive director of the organization, confirmed to CP24. In a statement, Petitti said authorities did not notify the organization of the investigation nor the charges.

“As per our safety policies, Mr. Hume has been terminated from his Scouting role given that he has been criminally charged,” he said.