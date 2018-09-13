

The Canadian Press





Toronto politicians are holding an emergency meeting to discuss their next steps after the Ontario government revived legislation that would slash the size of the city's council.

Mayor John Tory opened the special session by calling the province's actions "wrong and unacceptable."

Councillors have now moved into a closed-door session to consider legal advice from the city's lawyers.

The meeting at City Hall comes a day after Ontario Premier Doug Ford invoked a rarely used constitutional provision to ensure the progress of the council-cutting legislation after a court found it was unconstitutional.

Ford says using the notwithstanding clause is necessary to ensure the will of elected politicians trumps the court ruling.

The constitutional provision has never been used in the province before and critics have condemned the move, saying the clause was not designed to deal with this kind of issue.

The province's council-cutting legislation would reduce the number of Toronto's wards to 25 from 47, with the city's election set to take place Oct. 22.

The opposition parties have vowed to use procedural tools to delay the bill as much as possible.