Toronto police treating fall from balcony as a homicide
Toronto Police launched a suspicious death investigation after a body was discovered in the Parkdale neighbourhood.
The Canadian Press
Published Sunday, September 9, 2018 8:07PM EDT
TORONTO - Police in Toronto say they're treating the death of a man in an apparent fall from a balcony as a homicide.
Police say officers responding to a call late Saturday night found a man lying on the front driveway with serious injuries.
They say he was pronounced dead at the scene.
Investigators say they believe there was an altercation on a balcony and the man fell to the ground.
An autopsy is scheduled for Monday to determine cause of death.
Investigators are asking anyone who may have witnessed the incident or have information about it to contact police.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- Swastikas spray painted in park, on school in Dartmouth, N.S.
- Evacuation order issued in Zeballos, B.C., due to landslide danger
- Toronto police treating fall from balcony as a homicide
- Five men facing total of 53 charges in two Brampton, Ont., shootings: police
- Police slow to pick up attempted intruder’s knife from Winnipeg family’s porch