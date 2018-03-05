

The Canadian Press





Toronto police have scheduled a news conference for 10:30 a.m. today to provide an update on their investigation into alleged serial killer Bruce McArthur.

They say the media briefing will be conducted by Homicide Detective Sergeant Hank Idsinga and Dr. Michael Pollanen, Chief Forensic Pathologist for the Province of Ontario.

McArthur has been charged with first-degree murder in the deaths of six men who had disappeared from, or had ties to Toronto's gay village.

Police have so far identified three sets of remains they found in large planters at a home where McArthur did gardening work and rented storage space -- those of Andrew Kinsman, 49, Soroush Mahmudi, 50, and Skandaraj Navaratnam, 40.

The 66-year-old self-employed landscaper is charged with first-degree murder in connection with their deaths, and the presumed deaths of Selim Esen, 44, Majeed Kayhan, 58, and Dean Lisowick, either 43 or 44.