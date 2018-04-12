Toronto police to share details on online child sex abuse investigation
The international investigation into online child sexual abuse is called "Project Mercury."
CTVNews.ca Staff
Published Thursday, April 12, 2018 8:02AM EDT
Toronto police will provide details on an international investigation involving the online sexual abuse of children.
The investigation called “Project Mercury” is a joint effort by the Toronto Police Service, Homeland Security Investigations in Ottawa, the U.K.’s National Crime Agency, the Ottawa Police Service, and the RCMP’s Saskatchewan I.C.E. Unit.
The media briefing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m.
A livestream of the event will be available at this link later today.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- 'I lost my best friend': Family looks to celebrate birthday of youngest Humboldt crash victim
- Promoters, law prof at odds over whether Quebec rodeos violated animal welfare
- Humanitarian worker with N.S. connections arrested in Nepal in child sex investigation
- Two B.C. police officers arrested while on vacation in Cuba
- Toronto police to share details on online child sex abuse investigation