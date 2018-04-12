

CTVNews.ca Staff





Toronto police will provide details on an international investigation involving the online sexual abuse of children.

The investigation called “Project Mercury” is a joint effort by the Toronto Police Service, Homeland Security Investigations in Ottawa, the U.K.’s National Crime Agency, the Ottawa Police Service, and the RCMP’s Saskatchewan I.C.E. Unit.

The media briefing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m.

A livestream of the event will be available at this link later today.