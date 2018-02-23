Toronto police to provide update on McArthur investigation
Bruce McArthur appears in this undated photo.
CTVNews.ca Staff
Published Friday, February 23, 2018 5:44AM EST
Toronto police say they will be providing an update on the investigation into Bruce McArthur this morning.
Police have scheduled a press conference for 10:45 a.m. at police headquarters.
McArthur has been charged with the deaths of five men, all of whom are believed to have ties to the LGBTQ community. However, only the remains of one person have been positively identified.
Police excavated a drain in front of a house linked to McArthur on Feb. 13 and have been searching other properties linked to him.
