

CTVNews.ca Staff





Toronto police will hold a news conference Friday afternoon to provide an update on the investigation into the deaths of billionaire couple Barry and Honey Sherman.

CTVNews.ca will carry the press conference live at 1 p.m. ET.

The Shermans’ bodies were discovered in their mansion on Dec. 15. The Toronto Star has reported that an investigation by former Toronto homicide detectives and a forensic pathologist has concluded, barring any further evidence, that the Shermans were murdered.

So far, police have only classified the deaths as suspicious.

Barry Sherman, 75, was the founder and former CEO of the generic drug company Apotex. Honey Sherman, 70, was a well-known philanthropist involved in numerous charitable endeavors.