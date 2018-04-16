

CTVNews.ca Staff





Toronto police will be providing another update this morning on the investigation into accused serial killer Bruce McArthur.

McArthur, 66, is currently facing seven counts of first-degree murder in connection with the deaths of several men who disappeared from Toronto’s LGBTQ neighbourhood between 2010 and 2017.

Last week, investigators said they had identified a deceased man in a photo they had released last month. Police said at the time believed the man was one of McArthur’s victims and requested the public’s help in learning who he was.

Investigators did not release the man’s name last week, because they still had not been able to notify his next of kin. They may release his name Monday and announce whether further charges will be laid.

Police said it was rare for them to release a photo of a potential victim, but they said “good feedback” from the public – including more than 500 tips -- helped them identify the man.

Investigators initially released a digitally altered photograph of the unknown man on March 5. A month later, they released a second image created by a forensic sketch artist and distributed it internationally. Within days, they announced they had made an ID.

None of the allegations against McArthur have been proven in court.