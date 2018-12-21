

The Canadian Press





Toronto police say they're seeking a suspect in a series of five violent sexual assaults in the northwest part of the city.

Insp. Domenic Sinopoli, head of the force's sex crimes unit, says the alleged attacks and one additional robbery began on Oct 24.

In each case, Sinopoli says the suspect approached women walking or sitting alone in an area near the York University campus, though he would not say if the incidents have any connection to the school.

While the first two alleged assaults in late October did not involve a weapon, Sinopoli says that pattern has shifted in recent days.

He alleges the man held a knife to the throat of one victim on Wednesday night before sexually assaulting her, and that he resorted to even more force in two attacks the next evening.

He says the first of Thursday's attacks allegedly saw him knock a woman unconscious before taking her to a secluded area, while another attack moments later saw him threatening the woman with a knife and stealing her phone during the sexual assault.

"We are very concerned about the escalating nature of these occurrences," Sinopoli said at a news conference.

He said investigators believe all five sexual assaults, plus a robbery in the same area on Dec. 10, have been committed by the same suspect.

The man is described as an 18- to 25-year-old black man with a slim build, a round, clean-shaven face, with short black hair and thick lips.

Sinopoli urged women not to walk alone in the area and called on anyone with information about the suspect to come forward.