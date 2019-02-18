Toronto police seize drugs, guns in raids, arrest one man
Toronto police have arrested a man and are looking for two others after seizing guns, ammunition and drugs in a series of raids. (Photo: Twitter/Meaghan Gray/Toronto Police)
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, February 18, 2019 12:04PM EST
Toronto police say they have arrested a man and are looking for two others after seizing guns, ammunition and drugs in a series of raids in the city.
Drug squad Insp. Steve Watts says officers from both Toronto and Ottawa police participated in an investigation that led to the seizures.
Police arrested one man and have issued Canada-wide warrants for two others they allege were part of a crime group that was selling the drugs.
Officers say they seized quantities of cocaine, fentanyl, heroin, marijuana and $60,000 in cash.
An assault rifle, six handguns and over 1,000 rounds of ammunition were also seized.
Watts says the investigation, dubbed "Project Moses", started in October 2018 and initially focused on one person.
