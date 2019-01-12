

The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- Police say they're looking for three suspects after Toronto's fourth homicide of the year.

Const. Rob Reid says officers were called to an apartment in the east end of the city last night after receiving reports that numerous gunshots had been fired.

He says officers found a man with multiple gunshot wounds inside the apartment, who was pronounced dead some time after police arrival.

His name has not yet been released.

Reid says police are looking for three male suspects, all believed to be between the ages of 17 and 25, in connection with the death.

Anyone with information is being asked to come forward.