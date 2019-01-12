Toronto police seek three suspects after latest shooting homicide
Police tape is shown at the scene of a homicide investigation at an apartment building near Kennedy Road and Highway 401 early Saturday morning. (John Hanley)
The Canadian Press
Published Saturday, January 12, 2019 5:29PM EST
TORONTO -- Police say they're looking for three suspects after Toronto's fourth homicide of the year.
Const. Rob Reid says officers were called to an apartment in the east end of the city last night after receiving reports that numerous gunshots had been fired.
He says officers found a man with multiple gunshot wounds inside the apartment, who was pronounced dead some time after police arrival.
His name has not yet been released.
Reid says police are looking for three male suspects, all believed to be between the ages of 17 and 25, in connection with the death.
Anyone with information is being asked to come forward.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- Conservationists want protection on 'Canada's most magnificent' old-growth forest
- 'Bodies just flying through the windshield': Witnesses describe Ottawa bus crash
- Toronto police seek three suspects after latest shooting homicide
- Investigators still trying to ID victims, determine cause of deadly Ottawa bus crash
- Husky taking steps to resume SeaRose operations two months after oil spill