A four-year-old boy is fighting for his life while Toronto police search for a motorcyclist and a female passenger who fled the scene after the child was struck.

The boy sustained severe injuries and was in and out of consciousness when emergency responders arrived after the incident, which occurred about 1:30 p.m. Sunday, in the city’s east end.

The boy is listed in critical condition in intensive care at the Hospital for Sick Children. Police had initially reported that the child was pronounced dead at hospital, but later corrected that without explaining how the mistake happened.

His family has asked for prayers on his behalf.

“We ask everyone to pray for him so that he can survive. His parents are in very shattered condition,” said an uncle, Saklain Jaigirdar, outside the hospital. He says the boy was with his mother when he ran out and was struck on the street.

“She saw the blood and the blood of the boy was in her hand when she was holding him,” Jaigirdar said.

He urged the driver of the motorcycle to come forward.

Sgt. Brett Moore told CP24 the boy was struck near Victoria Park Avenue and St. Clair Avenue East.

“The boy unfortunately (ran) onto the roadway and was struck,” Moore said.

“The driver didn’t stop,” he added.

The bike is described as an orange or red cruiser-type Harley Davidson. It was travelling northbound on Victoria Park at the time of the incident. It will have sustained damage to its front right turn signal, say police.

Moore urged the driver of the motorcycle to turn himself in. He also appealed to the public to call police traffic services at 416-808-1900 or Crime Stoppers at 416-222-8477 (TIPS) if they have any dashcam video, security camera footage or other information that could assist with the investigation.

The driver is described as a heavy-set white male who is believed to be in his 40s or 50s. A surveillance photo provided by police shows him wearing a black helmet, dark clothing and red running shoes.

Police say witnesses told them that the female passenger fled on foot. She is described as a white woman, possibly in her 20s, with long blonde hair, wearing ripped blue jeans, a dark T-shirt and white running shoes.

-With files from CTV Toronto and CP24