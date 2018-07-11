

The Canadian Press





Toronto police have issued a warrant for the arrest of a 22-year-old man in the fatal shooting of two men associated with the local rap scene.

Investigators are looking for help in the search for Abdulkadir Handule in the shooting near the corner of Queen Street West and Spadina Avenue.

Handule faces two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of 21-year-old Jahvante Smart, also known as Smoke Dawg, and 28-year-old Ernest Modekwe.

Police say a second suspect in the June 30 shooting is charged with one count of attempted murder.

He can't be named because he is a minor.

Toronto Mayor John Tory met last week with prominent members of Toronto's hip-hop scene to discuss possible solutions for the recent spate of gun violence in the city.