

CTVNews.ca's Josh Dehaas, with files from CTV Toronto and CP24





Toronto police are looking for the driver of a motorcycle and his female passenger who fled after a four-year-old boy was struck and killed.

Police said the boy was with his mother when he was struck around 1:30 p.m. on Sunday near Victoria Park Avenue and Adair Road in the city’s east end. The boy died in hospital, according to police.

Toronto police Sgt. Carm Zambri told reporters that the driver of the motorbike was last seen driving north on Victoria Park Avenue and the female passenger was last seen running eastbound on M Avenue

"I’m making an appeal to any further witnesses, and particularly to the motorcycle rider and the passenger," Zambri told local news station CP24. "Please come forward. Help us with the investigation. It will assist us. It will assist the family of the child to bring closure."

The bike is described as an orange cruiser-type Harley Davidson.

The driver is described as a heavy-set white male who is believed to be in his 40s. He was last seen wearing dark clothing with white running shoes.

Police say the female passenger fled on foot. She is been described as a white woman possibly in her 20s with blonde hair to her shoulders, wearing ripped blue jeans, a black T-shirt and white running shoes.