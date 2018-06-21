Toronto police search more than 50 properties in organized crime blitz
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, June 21, 2018 8:46AM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, June 21, 2018 9:22AM EDT
Toronto police say they carried out more than 50 search warrants across the city and its surrounding regions this morning, targeting an alleged criminal organization.
They say the blitz, code-named Project Patton, included more than 800 officers from Toronto and neighbouring police forces.
Police say searches were conducted in Toronto, Durham, York and Peel.
Officers were unable to provide further details this morning.
They say they will update the public on Project Patton later this morning.
