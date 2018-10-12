

CTVNews.ca Staff





Toronto police have released an image of a person who allegedly set a fire at a hotel that houses asylum seekers.

The incident, which occurred at the Radisson Hotel Toronto East on the night of Oct. 2, saw an unknown person set a can of gasoline on fire on the building’s third floor, according to police. Fortunately, firefighters extinguished the blaze and no one sustained injuries.

Little is known about the suspect, other than that they are between 5’6” and 5’8” tall with a medium build. They were wearing a black hooded jacket, dark pants, and blue running shoes at the time of the alleged arson.

“The suspected arson at a hotel housing refugees is an extremely troubling incident,” Toronto Mayor John Tory wrote on Twitter Friday. “I can't imagine how cruel and evil a person has to be to knowingly light a fire inside a hotel while people are sleeping.”

Anyone with information on the incident is being urged to contact Toronto police at 416-808-3200 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 416-222-TIPS (8477) or www.222tips.com. Tips can also be sent via Facebook or by sending a text message to CRIMES (274637).