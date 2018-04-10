

The Canadian Press





Toronto police say they're searching for a six-year-old girl missing from the city's east end.

Const. David Hopkinson says Jasmine Williamson was last seen at 1 a.m. this morning by an unidentified caregiver.

He says the girl was wearing grey pyjama pants and a green and white pyjama top at the time.

Police say the girl is not wearing a coat and is not prepared for the weather.

Hopkinson says police are concentrating their search on the building where the girl was last seen, which is located near Midland Ave and Eglinton Ave E.

He says police are concerned for Jasmine's safety, but says no amber alert has been issued because police do not currently have evidence that she has been abducted.

Jasmine is described as four feet six inches and 65 pounds.