

The Canadian Press





Toronto police say a baby boy who was inside a vehicle that was stolen in the city's North York neighbourhood is "safe and sound."

Police tweeted Sunday night that the vehicle had been located and the two-month-old child was being checked out by paramedics.

The force thanked "everyone who devoted their time and attention" to the case.

A few hours earlier, police said a 2005 Toyota Sienna minivan was stolen from an address near Islington Avenue and Satterly Road.

The force advised anyone who saw the vehicle to call 911 and not approach or follow.

Const. David Hopkinson says an investigation is now underway.