Toronto police reveal details of Danforth shooting investigation
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, June 21, 2019 11:03AM EDT
Last Updated Friday, June 21, 2019 1:11PM EDT
Toronto police are revealing the findings of their investigation into a deadly shooting rampage that took place in the city's Greektown last year.
Chief Mark Saunders will go over details of the probe into the gunfire on Danforth Avenue that killed two people and injured 13 others.
Police have said Faisal Hussain went on a rampage on July 22, 2018 along the busy strip.
Julianna Kozis, 10, and 18-year-old Reese Fallon died in the attack.
Hussain was found dead nearby and police have said he shot and killed himself.
Hussain's parents issued a statement the following day outlining their son's battle with depression and psychosis, and denounced his actions.
