

The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- A veteran Toronto Police Service officer faces serious charges in an extortion case.

Police say last month an off-duty constable went to a home wearing his full uniform and threatened a person over a debt owed to a third party.

A few days later investigators say they arrested the third party, Prakesh Manoharan, on charges of extortion and threatening bodily harm.

Police say the service's Professional Standards Unit then became involved.

Investigators say Const. Lionel Sean Peters, who is 42, was arrested on Thursday.

Peters is charged with threatening bodily harm, extortion, breach of public trust and careless storage of a firearm.

He was being held in custody pending a bail hearing set for Monday at Toronto East Court.

Police say Peters, who has served 17 years, has been suspended from the service.