

CTVNews.ca Staff





Toronto Police have released the name and security camera image of an “armed and dangerous” suspect in Thursday’s mall shooting incident.

Zion Sankar-Beharry, 20, is wanted in an investigation involving the discharge of a firearm “with intent” at Yorkdale Shopping Centre, according to a police statement released Friday.

“If located, do not approach,” the statement says.

Sankar-Beharry was last seen in the Warden Avenue and Steeles Avenue East area in Markham, Ont., north-east of the Toronto mall.

The shopping centre was evacuated Thursday afternoon after shots rang out during the busy back-to-school shopping season. It is alleged that two groups of males had an altercation and two shots were fired in the southeast corner of the mall near a Starbucks. The suspects fled toward the Yorkdale TTC station as hundreds rushed from the building.

Two bystanders suffered minor injuries during the chaos, but no other injuries were reported.