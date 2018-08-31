Toronto police name suspect in Yorkdale mall shooting
Toronto Police have released the name and security camera image of an “armed and dangerous” suspect in Thursday’s mall shooting incident. (Toronto Police Service)
CTVNews.ca Staff
Published Friday, August 31, 2018 5:56PM EDT
Toronto Police have released the name and security camera image of an “armed and dangerous” suspect in Thursday’s mall shooting incident.
Zion Sankar-Beharry, 20, is wanted in an investigation involving the discharge of a firearm “with intent” at Yorkdale Shopping Centre, according to a police statement released Friday.
“If located, do not approach,” the statement says.
Sankar-Beharry was last seen in the Warden Avenue and Steeles Avenue East area in Markham, Ont., north-east of the Toronto mall.
The shopping centre was evacuated Thursday afternoon after shots rang out during the busy back-to-school shopping season. It is alleged that two groups of males had an altercation and two shots were fired in the southeast corner of the mall near a Starbucks. The suspects fled toward the Yorkdale TTC station as hundreds rushed from the building.
Two bystanders suffered minor injuries during the chaos, but no other injuries were reported.
