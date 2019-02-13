Police have identified the suspect in a chair-tossing video as a 19-year-old Toronto woman after she turned herself in on Wednesday.

Marcella Zoia, 19, of Toronto is facing common nuisance and mischief charges.

She will appear in court on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, Toronto police said they identified the woman seen tossing a chair off a downtown condominium balcony, believed to be some 40 storeys up.

The chair then falls several floors to the ground along a busy downtown street. It is not believed anybody was injured by the chair.

A photo posted online showed two mangled chairs resembling the one in the video sitting on a sidewalk.

The nine-second video has been seen more than 850,000 times since being posted to Facebook Saturday.

On Monday, police asked the public for help identifying the woman, saying they were investigating the incident as a case of mischief endangering life.

Police told CTV Toronto Tuesday that they had been in contact with “either the perpetrator herself or her representative” and were discussing arrangements for the woman to surrender.

Neighbours have said the unit was used as a short-term rental.

"We see people coming in... and out every weekend and it's never the same people," one man, who didn't want to be identified, told CTV Toronto.

Airbnb responded in a statement.

"We are outraged by the blatant disregard for community safety on display in the video. We are investigating whether any Airbnb guests were involved and we will be suspending any guest accounts that appear to be connected to this incident," said Ben Breit, who works for Airbnb in public affairs.